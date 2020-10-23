Your site will load in 16 seconds
Inhaler hit the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

October 23rd 2020 at 12:00PM
Inhaler are no strangers when it comes to the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, and this week sees them debut at No.5 with their brand new track When It Breaks. The Irish band previously saw chart success with Ice Cream Sundae at No.3, and Falling In at No.5 earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the Top 5, Nea’s chart reign comes to an end as Romy’s Lifetime takes the top spot in its fourth week. Zoe Wees’ Control stays at No.2, Arlo Parks’s Hurt rises to No.3, and HVME moves to No.4 with Goosebumps.

The highest climber this week sees Lous & The Yakuza move 61 spaces to No.13 with Amigo in its fifth week in the chart. 

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 2 4 Romy Lifetime GB
2 3 25 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 4 9 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
4 5 14 HVME Goosebumps ES
5 0 1 Inhaler When It Breaks IE
6 6 29 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
7 9 6 NewDad Blue IE
8 11 2 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
9 8 7 Bow Anderson Island GB
10 25 34 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
11 61 108 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
12 12 27 S1mba Rover GB
13 74 5 Lous & The Yakuza Amigo BE
14 20 11 Mickey Wrap It Up AT
15 7 5 Sault Free GB
16 18 20 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
17 17 13 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
18 37 56 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE
19 16 39 Victor Leksell Svag SE
20 21 4 Alfie Templeman Forever Isn't Long Enough GB
