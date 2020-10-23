Inhaler hit the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

Inhaler are no strangers when it comes to the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, and this week sees them debut at No.5 with their brand new track When It Breaks. The Irish band previously saw chart success with Ice Cream Sundae at No.3, and Falling In at No.5 earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the Top 5, Nea’s chart reign comes to an end as Romy’s Lifetime takes the top spot in its fourth week. Zoe Wees’ Control stays at No.2, Arlo Parks’s Hurt rises to No.3, and HVME moves to No.4 with Goosebumps.

The highest climber this week sees Lous & The Yakuza move 61 spaces to No.13 with Amigo in its fifth week in the chart.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.