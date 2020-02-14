Inhaler make big strides in Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Inhaler have surged into the Top 3 of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.
The Irish rockers, who also rise 18-12 with Ice Cream Sundae, rocket 16-3 with We Have To Move On, but still trail reigning chart-topper Castles by Freya Ridings and Fingertips by Tom Gregory, which holds at No.2.
The Top 5 is completed by Gregory's former longtime No.1 Small Steps, which rebounds 6-4, and Nea's Some Say, which dips 4-5.
Other big movers include Sea Girls with Ready For More, which surges 29-11 and Sorry by More, which rises 33-14.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|37
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|2
|2
|5
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|3
|16
|4
|Inhaler
|We Have To Move On
|IE
|4
|6
|33
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|5
|4
|19
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|6
|10
|13
|Fontaines D.C.
|Liberty Belle
|IE
|7
|3
|111
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|8
|11
|10
|Sam Fender
|All Is On My Side
|GB
|9
|8
|35
|LUM!X
|Monster
|AT
|10
|5
|14
|AngÃ¨le
|Oui ou non
|BE
|11
|29
|4
|Sea Girls
|Ready For More
|GB
|12
|18
|23
|Inhaler
|Ice Cream Sundae
|IE
|13
|13
|109
|Ramz
|Barking
|GB
|14
|33
|3
|Sorry
|More
|GB
|15
|7
|6
|Freya Ridings
|Love Is Fire
|GB
|16
|12
|69
|Declan J Donovan
|Pieces
|GB
|17
|20
|7
|Sports Team
|The Races
|GB
|18
|15
|3
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|19
|28
|48
|Sam Fender
|Hypersonic Missiles
|GB
|20
|14
|13
|Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard
|Neverland
|NL