Inhaler make big strides in Music Moves Europe Talent chart

February 14th 2020 at 12:00PM
Inhaler have surged into the Top 3 of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The Irish rockers, who also rise 18-12 with Ice Cream Sundae, rocket 16-3 with We Have To Move On, but still trail reigning chart-topper Castles by Freya Ridings and Fingertips by Tom Gregory, which holds at No.2.

The Top 5 is completed by Gregory's former longtime No.1 Small Steps, which rebounds 6-4, and Nea's Some Say, which dips 4-5.

Other big movers include Sea Girls with Ready For More, which surges 29-11 and Sorry by More, which rises 33-14.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 37 Freya Ridings Castles GB
2 2 5 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
3 16 4 Inhaler We Have To Move On IE
4 6 33 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
5 4 19 Nea Some Say SE
6 10 13 Fontaines D.C. Liberty Belle IE
7 3 111 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
8 11 10 Sam Fender All Is On My Side GB
9 8 35 LUM!X Monster AT
10 5 14 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
11 29 4 Sea Girls Ready For More GB
12 18 23 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE
13 13 109 Ramz Barking GB
14 33 3 Sorry More GB
15 7 6 Freya Ridings Love Is Fire GB
16 12 69 Declan J Donovan Pieces GB
17 20 7 Sports Team The Races GB
18 15 3 Victor Leksell Svag SE
19 28 48 Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles GB
20 14 13 Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard Neverland NL


