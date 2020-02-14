Inhaler make big strides in Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Inhaler have surged into the Top 3 of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The Irish rockers, who also rise 18-12 with Ice Cream Sundae, rocket 16-3 with We Have To Move On, but still trail reigning chart-topper Castles by Freya Ridings and Fingertips by Tom Gregory, which holds at No.2.

The Top 5 is completed by Gregory's former longtime No.1 Small Steps, which rebounds 6-4, and Nea's Some Say, which dips 4-5.

Other big movers include Sea Girls with Ready For More, which surges 29-11 and Sorry by More, which rises 33-14.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.