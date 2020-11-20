Inhaler mark five weeks in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 10

Irish band Inhaler’s latest single When It Breaks debuted on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart at No.5 and has since sustained a Top 10 position for the last five weeks. Previously peaking at No.4, this week sees the band chart at No.6.
In the Top 5, the Top 3 positions remain the same as Romy (No.1), HVME (No.2) and Zoe Wees (No.3) hold their spots, while Arlo Parks moves up to No.4 with Green Eyes and Shane Codd move 27-5 with Get Out Of My Head.
The highest climber this week is Feelings by Awa (feat. JB Schofield), which moves 87-19.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|8
|Romy
|Lifetime
|GB
|2
|2
|18
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|3
|3
|29
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|4
|5
|5
|Arlo Parks
|Green Eyes
|GB
|5
|27
|8
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|6
|4
|5
|Inhaler
|When It Breaks
|IE
|7
|12
|5
|Albertine Sarges
|Free Today
|DE
|8
|11
|6
|Sault
|I Just Want To Dance
|GB
|9
|9
|2
|KUU feat. Alex Metric
|How Could I Ever
|GB
|10
|21
|2
|Lokoy feat. Safario
|Both Eyes
|NO
|11
|6
|13
|Arlo Parks
|Hurt
|GB
|12
|7
|33
|Alfie Templeman
|Happiness In Liquid Form
|GB
|13
|16
|9
|Sault
|Free
|GB
|14
|17
|43
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|15
|23
|9
|Oliver Malcolm
|The Machine
|SE
|16
|15
|8
|Octavian feat. Skepta
|Papi Chulo
|GB
|17
|22
|10
|Jack Curley
|I'm Here For You
|GB
|18
|24
|2
|Monet192 feat. Takt32
|Sorry Not Sorry
|CH
|19
|87
|4
|Awa feat. JB Schofield
|Feelings
|SE
|20
|8
|112
|Silk City feat. Dua Lipa
|Electricity
|GB