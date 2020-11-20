Inhaler mark five weeks in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 10

Irish band Inhaler’s latest single When It Breaks debuted on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart at No.5 and has since sustained a Top 10 position for the last five weeks. Previously peaking at No.4, this week sees the band chart at No.6.

In the Top 5, the Top 3 positions remain the same as Romy (No.1), HVME (No.2) and Zoe Wees (No.3) hold their spots, while Arlo Parks moves up to No.4 with Green Eyes and Shane Codd move 27-5 with Get Out Of My Head.

The highest climber this week is Feelings by Awa (feat. JB Schofield), which moves 87-19.