Inhaler mark five weeks in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 10

November 20th 2020 at 12:00PM
Irish band Inhaler’s latest single When It Breaks debuted on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart at No.5 and has since sustained a Top 10 position for the last five weeks. Previously peaking at No.4, this week sees the band chart at No.6. 

In the Top 5, the Top 3 positions remain the same as Romy (No.1), HVME (No.2) and Zoe Wees (No.3) hold their spots, while Arlo Parks moves up to No.4 with Green Eyes and Shane Codd move 27-5 with Get Out Of My Head.

The highest climber this week is Feelings by Awa (feat. JB Schofield), which moves 87-19.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 8 Romy Lifetime GB
2 2 18 HVME Goosebumps ES
3 3 29 Zoe Wees Control DE
4 5 5 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
5 27 8 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
6 4 5 Inhaler When It Breaks IE
7 12 5 Albertine Sarges Free Today DE
8 11 6 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
9 9 2 KUU feat. Alex Metric How Could I Ever GB
10 21 2 Lokoy feat. Safario Both Eyes NO
11 6 13 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
12 7 33 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
13 16 9 Sault Free GB
14 17 43 Victor Leksell Svag SE
15 23 9 Oliver Malcolm The Machine SE
16 15 8 Octavian feat. Skepta Papi Chulo GB
17 22 10 Jack Curley I'm Here For You GB
18 24 2 Monet192 feat. Takt32 Sorry Not Sorry CH
19 87 4 Awa feat. JB Schofield Feelings SE
20 8 112 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
