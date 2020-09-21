Inhaler & Squid among nominees for Music Moves Europe Talent Award 2020

Inhaler and Squid are among the nominees for the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards 2020.

The announcement was made at Reeperbhan Festival in Hamburg, which was streamed online from September 16-19. The winners. will be revealed at Eurosonic Noorderslag in Janaury 2021.

Judges will cast their votes from the 16-strong shortlist, selecting eight winners to receive a prize of 10,000 Euros to help boost their international profiles. Fans will also vote for the Public Choice Award, with the winner to receive an additional 5,000 Euros. Voting is now open via the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards website until January 7.

Representing the UK, Squid signed to Warp earlier this year, while Inhaler are signed to Polydor and were heavily tipped at the beginning of 2020.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Alyona Alyona (UA)

Bratr?i (CZ)

Calby (DK)

Crystal Murray (FR)

Inhaler (IE)

Julia Bardo (IT)

Lina_ Rau?l Refree (PT)

Lous and The Yakuza (BE)

Melenas (ES)

Mero (DE)

My Ugly Clementine (AT)

Nea (SE)

Rimon (NL)

Sassy 009 (NO)

Squid (UK)

Vilda? (FI)