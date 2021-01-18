Inhaler start 2021 with Music Moves Europe Talent Award win

Breaking Polydor act Inhaler were among the winners of the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards 2021. The group are readying their debut album and starred in Music Week’s New Music edition in January 2020.

Joining Inhaler on the list of eight winning acts were Ukranian rapper Alyona Alyona, Italian singer Julia Bardo, Belgian act Lous And The Yakuza, Spanish indie foursome Melenas, Dutch artist Rimon, Norway’s Sassy 009 and Finnish folk duo Vildá.

Melanie C announced the winner last week on virtual platform Nite Hotel, while the Public Choice Award went to Alyona Alyona, whose win was revealed by European commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth, Mariya Gabriel.

The winners were for the third edition of the awards were chosen by a panel comprising Wilbert Mutsaers, Julia Gudzent, Katia Giampaolo, Huw Stephens and honorary jury member Naaz, who was last year’s winner.

Each act receives €10,000 and a support package from the award’s partners, which include ESNS, Reeperbahn, IMPALA and the IMFF. The Public Choice winner receives an additional €5,000 and an invitation to record a session at Deezer’s Paris studio.

Meanwhile, the first virtual Eurosonic Nooderslag (ESNS) drew almost 4,000 attendees from 124 different countries, with the festival’s 35th edition comprising performances and panel discussions.

Robert Meijerink, head of programme of ESNS, said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the positive feedback, with many saying a new standard has been set, which is amazing and the digital edition has exceeded our wildest expectations. The ESNS platform is focused on new emerging acts from Europe and to bring together music professionals from all corners of the world to discuss the current and future of the music sector and its industry. Thanks to NPO 3FM and members of EBU, ESNS was able to reach an even bigger audience in Europe and beyond. We really hope we can organise a physical edition in 2022 and be together once again, but we will also expand our online ventures next year.”

Music Week publishes the Music Moves Europe Talent chart every Friday.