Inhaler storm the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

In their second week since its release, Irish rock band Inhaler have charged into the Top 10, jumping 18 places from 25-7, with their new single Cheer Up Baby. The four-piece have previously had three Top 10 tracks in the chart last year with Ice Cream Sundae, Falling In and When It Breaks.

In the top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted’s Wellerman (No.2), Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (No.3), and Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us (No.4) are all non-movers for another week, while Arlo Parks scores the No.5 position with Caroline.

Debuting in the chart is Musti feat. Gabifuego with new track Fuego arriving at No.18.

El Profesor is the biggest mover with Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) in its 151st chart week since its release.

View the full Top 100 here.