Inhaler storm the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

March 26th 2021 at 12:00PM
In their second week since its release, Irish rock band Inhaler have charged into the Top 10, jumping 18 places from 25-7, with their new single Cheer Up Baby. The four-piece have previously had three Top 10 tracks in the chart last year with Ice Cream Sundae, Falling In and When It Breaks. 

In the top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted’s Wellerman (No.2), Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (No.3), and Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us (No.4) are all non-movers for another week, while Arlo Parks scores the No.5 position with Caroline.

Debuting in the chart is Musti feat. Gabifuego with new track Fuego arriving at No.18.

El Profesor is the biggest mover with Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) in its 151st chart week since its release.

View the full Top 100 here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 36 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 5 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 26 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
4 4 10 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
5 7 18 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
6 5 65 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
7 25 2 Inhaler Cheer Up Baby IE
8 13 9 Griff Black Hole GB
9 12 6 Sophie & The Giants Right Now GB
10 6 4 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
11 9 9 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
12 14 20 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
13 10 47 Zoe Wees Control DE
14 8 17 La Lana feat. Guy Arthur How Will I Know HR
15 15 3 Sam Ryder Whirlwind GB
16 16 5 Alfie Templeman Everybody's Gonna Love Somebody GB
17 18 26 Romy Lifetime GB
18 0 1 Musti feat. Gabifuego Fuego NO
19 38 151 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
20 20 24 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
