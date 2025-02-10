Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Irish quartet Inhaler lead the albums chart with Open Wide

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Feb 10th 2025 at 6:00PM

Irish quartet Inhaler have started the week leading the albums chart with their new record Open Wide, which has accumulated 12,246 sales so far. The album, which was produced by Kid Harpoon, is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 11,395 units, whilst streams make up 714 sales and downloads account for 137. 

Following his Superbowl performance, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX has also returned to the Top 5 in second place with 6,982 sales, whilst The Weeknd’s Hurry ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2025