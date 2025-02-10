Irish quartet Inhaler have started the week leading the albums chart with their new record Open Wide, which has accumulated 12,246 sales so far. The album, which was produced by Kid Harpoon, is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 11,395 units, whilst streams make up 714 sales and downloads account for 137.

Following his Superbowl performance, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX has also returned to the Top 5 in second place with 6,982 sales, whilst The Weeknd’s Hurry ...