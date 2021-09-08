The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Iron Maiden are still out in front in the albums chart as Senjutsu passes 35,000 sales.

An impressive return of 37,878 sales so far puts the record at No.1, boosted by 33,803 physical sales, plus 3,104 download sales and 971 sales from streams. Drake remains in second place as Certified Lover Boy ticks past 30,000 sales to reach 31,209, with all but 1,920 of that total coming from streams. With ...