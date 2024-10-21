Iron Maiden lead tributes to Paul Di'Anno, the metal titans' original vocalist dies aged 66

A voice that helped change heavy metal forever is, sadly, no longer with us.

Iron Maiden are among a host of names leading tributes to their “pioneering” original vocalist Paul Di'Anno, who passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

News of the singer was confirmed today (October 21) on behalf of his family by Conquest Music.

Born in Chingford, East London on May 17, 1958, Di’Anno – real name Paul Andrews – first came to the world’s attention as lead singer of Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on both their debut album Iron Maiden, and its follow-up release, Killers, with Running Free and Wrathchild just two of the iconic songs he recorded with the band in his time.

“We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today,” read a statement by Iron Maiden. “Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world.”

“We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more,” the note continued. “On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul.”

Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris added: “It’s just so sad he’s gone. I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate.”

Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances. He racked up well over 100 shows since 2023.

In 2010, Di’Anno released his autobiography The Beast detailing his life on and off the stage. His first career retrospective album, The Book Of The Beast, was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

Speaking about his passing, Conquest Music said: “We are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory.”

A host of other people, including Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, have taken to social media to mourn the late metal legend. You can read a selection below:

We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a… pic.twitter.com/pqskpLPBwc — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) October 21, 2024

Sad to hear that Paul Di'Anno has passed away. He, along with the rest of Iron Maiden, revived British metal in late 70's, early 80's. RIP. #UpTheIrons @IronMaiden pic.twitter.com/6lTioCDsFs — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 21, 2024

Feels strange now that seeing him at Stonedead Festival in August was one of his last-ever shows. Those first two Maiden albums were so important in getting me into rock and metal and still pack a raw, primal punch today. R.I.P. Paul... https://t.co/rdmqV6zQ4O — Jerry Ewing (@TheJerryEwing) October 21, 2024

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Di'Anno, the original voice of Iron Maiden. His work on those early Maiden records left an indelible mark on the heavy metal world.



Away shared a fond memory of discovering Iron Maiden's debut album in Jonquière, Quebec: pic.twitter.com/YQul0Vfscs — Voivod (@voivoddotnet) October 21, 2024

Photo: Paul Di' Anno, live at Trillians, Newcastle – November 21, 2023

Credit: Mick Burgess