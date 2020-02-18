Island's Louis Bloom on 'exceptional' BRITs nominee Dermot Kennedy

Dermot Kennedy was one of the big breakthrough artists of 2019 who was nominated for a BRIT.

Kennedy’s debut No.1 album Without Fear has sales of 63,814, according to the Official Charts Company. He received early support from Spotify.

As an Irishman, Kennedy was shut out of most of the categories, despite being signed in the UK to Island Records.

But he is up for International Male Solo Artist – a tough category with fellow Island artist Post Malone, Burna Boy, Bruce Springsteen and Tyler, The Creator.

“Being nominated for Best International Solo Male at the BRITs is a testament to Dermot’s exceptional talent, unyielding work ethic, and remarkable songwriting skill, with an incredibly passionate team at Island, who have been there every step of way,” Island president Louis Bloom told Music Week. “Dermot has a huge heart and great ambition – a winning combination as he sits on the world stage, with an engaged global fanbase. It’s a long way from busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street.”

As well as securing a gold single with Outnumbered (597,272 sales), Kennedy went Top 5 in the airplay charts with Power Over Me.

Kennedy’s live business is strong, particularly in Ireland where he’s already playing arenas. Currently on a US tour, Kennedy has lined up two nights in Alexandra Palace (April 3-4).

Last year he moved 160,000 tickets, according to Island.

“He has the ability to move fans, with a voice that is as powerful as it is fragile,” said Bloom. “Dermot’s fervent audience, sprung from his live shows, have been a major asset to his quick ascent, one example being selling out Brixton Academy before we announced his debut album.”