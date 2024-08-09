Island toast chart glory for Chappell Roan

Island Records UK president Louis Bloom has said that Chappell Roan has built a “fantastically creative world” for her fans as the viral star celebrates her first No.1 album in the UK.

Her debut full-length, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, has been crowned No.1 46 weeks after it was first released, cementing the 26-year-old American’s position as one of the breakout stars of 2024.

“Chappell Roan has become this phenomenon by being totally true to herself, by building her fantastically creative world and connecting with her fans in the most genuine way,” said Bloom. It has been truly wonderful watching her journey unfold.”

Roan was signed by Island in the US and recently peaked at No.2 in the UK singles chart with Good Luck, Babe!, a new track that does not feature on her album.

“It’s incredible to think that just over 12 months ago she played London’s 600 capacity Garage and is now performing to Lollapalooza’s biggest ever crowd,” Bloom continued. “It’s really no surprise that her UK shows next month have been upgraded multiple times to now include three back to back shows at Brixton Academy.”

She is a complete perfectionist and has made a record that is both reflective of the time and timeless Louis Bloom

Bloom added: “To have a No.1 album in the UK is a phenomenal achievement. She is a complete perfectionist and has made a record that is both reflective of the time and timeless and it’s wonderful to see Chappell getting the attention and acclaim she deserves. I also have to congratulate and thank her manager Nick Bobetsky as well as Justin and Imran from Island US. We are privileged to have played our part in the rise of the Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan.”

Driven by a new Popstar (Clear Coke Bottle) double vinyl edition which dropped last Friday, Roan’s album rose 4-1 this week, with consumption up 107.95% week-on-week to 18,863 units. That total comprised 1,409 CDs, 8,591 vinyl albums, 845 cassettes, 136 digital downloads and 7,882 sales-equivalent streams.

It is the seventh album by a female solo artist to reach No.1 in 2024, and arrives at the summit 16 weeks after it made its Top 75 debut, 10 weeks after hitting the Top 40 and seven weeks after entering the Top 10.

Two tracks on the album reached new peaks this week, with Hot To Go! moving 23-15 (20,593 sales) and Red Wine Supernova rising 38-32 (13,967 sales). Meanwhile, the album itself is now certified gold, with 110,794 sales to date.