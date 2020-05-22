It's a double for Tom Gregory in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Tom Gregory is taking no prisoners in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

Clutching two of the Top 5 spaces for the second week running, Gregory with tracks Fingertips (No.2) and Small Steps (No.4) is taking over. Fingertips is at its 19th week in the chart, while Small Steps has been a mainstay for a mammoth 47 weeks.

The highest climber arrives from Apache 207’s Fame moving 23 spaces from it’s entry position at No.39 up to No.16 for it’s second week in the chart, while Yungblud’s Weird! And El Profesor’s Bella Ciao stay frozen at No.9 and No.14 respectively.

Nea’s Some Say takes the top spot from Gregory’s Fingertips this week, followed by Daði Freyr’s Think About Things, Gregory’s Small Steps and Mathea’s Wollt Dit Nur Sagen.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

