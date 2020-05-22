Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

It's a double for Tom Gregory in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

May 22nd 2020 at 12:00PM
It's a double for Tom Gregory in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Tom Gregory is taking no prisoners in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

Clutching two of the Top 5 spaces for the second week running, Gregory with tracks Fingertips (No.2) and Small Steps (No.4) is taking over. Fingertips is at its 19th week in the chart, while Small Steps has been a mainstay for a mammoth 47 weeks.

The highest climber arrives from Apache 207’s Fame moving 23 spaces from it’s entry position at No.39 up to No.16 for it’s second week in the chart, while Yungblud’s Weird! And El Profesor’s Bella Ciao stay frozen at No.9 and No.14 respectively.

Nea’s Some Say takes the top spot from Gregory’s Fingertips this week, followed by Daði Freyr’s Think About Things, Gregory’s Small Steps and Mathea’s Wollt Dit Nur Sagen.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

 Read our On The Radar interview with Gregory here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 2 33 Nea Some Say SE
2 1 19 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
3 8 12 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
4 5 47 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
5 4 11 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT
6 7 17 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
7 3 17 Victor Leksell Svag SE
8 10 17 Ilira Royalty DE
9 9 4 Yungblud Weird! GB
10 12 10 Anna Bando IT
11 18 3 Zoe Wees Control DE
12 11 7 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
13 17 125 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
14 14 107 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
15 23 5 S1mba Rover GB
16 39 2 Apache 207 Fame DE
17 20 7 Emma Steinbakken Let's Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite NO
18 21 7 EOB Olympik GB
19 13 2 Kim Petras Malibu DE
20 6 11 Millie Turner Jungle GB
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020