'It's another huge hit': Team Mabel predict big things for new single

Polydor co-president Tom March has said that Mabel’s next single could be “as big, if not bigger” than Don’t Call Me Up.

Two-time Music Week cover star Mabel was named our Breakthrough Artist Of The Year in our Christmas special issue in December, as we caught up with the singer and her team at the end of a stellar year.

March said that, following the success of No.3 smash Don’t Call Me Up, which has sold 1,083,092 copies since its release in January 2019, that “the groundwork has been done”.

Also last year, Mabel released debut album High Expectations (76,739 sales, No.3 peak) and saw further success for 2018 mixtape Ivy To Roses (108,932 sales).

“Last year was a breakthrough year and in 2020 we've got to cement Mabel as a global pop star,” March said. “We’re coming out strong, we’ve got big single coming that we're really excited about.”

We start the year strong, the same as we did in 2019 Tom March, Polydor

Like Don’t Call Me Up, the new track was written alongside Camille ‘Kamille’ Purcell and Steve Mac.

“It feels as big if not bigger,” March said. “It's another record with Steve and Kamille and it sounds like another huge global pop hit to me. So we start the year strong, the same as we did last year.”

Music Week Women In Music Businesswoman Of The Year Radha Medar manages Mabel through Metallic Inc. She also predicted further success for Mabel in 2020.

“More hits, more luck. More of the same times 10, basically,” she said. “We want to take it up a level and establish Mabel as an international act and show people that she's here to stay.”

March added that Mabel’s style means the singer, who signed to Polydor in 2015, stands out from the crowd.

“Mabel is making a style of pop music that sets itself apart, there's a difference to other successful British and international pop stars,” said March. “It’s the same with her sound and her imagery.”

Subscribers can read the full interview online here. To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here.