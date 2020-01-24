'It's great to be part of it': Grammys hopes for Lewis Capaldi, Bring Me The Horizon and The Cranberries

Is it going to be a good night for UK-signed acts at the Grammys?

This year’s ceremony in LA on Sunday (January 26) may be mired in controversy, but even a highly compromised Grammys is still a significant moment for this year’s UK and Irish nominees.

Bristol-based Americana singer Yola is up for four awards – read her take on this year’s Grammys and the ceremony’s problem with diversity here.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Bring Me The Horizon are up for Best Rock Album with Amo.

The band are on a roll, following their first Grammys nod for last year’s ceremony and their first BRIT nomination. A year on from release, UK No.1 Amo has been given another push around this weekend’s ceremony, which the band are attending.

“We’re still hopeful that we’re going to get that Grammy win,” said the band’s manager Craig Jennings, CEO of Raw Power Management. “It was a bit of a surprise. We got nominated last year for Best Rock Song for Mantra. But this feels a bit more special. I know the band are delighted to be nominated for a full body work, it feels really good.”

“There’s not much British rock in there. So it’s really great to be a part of it, and second year running we’re delighted.”

One of the big British hopes is Lewis Capaldi, who’s up for Song Of The Year – one of the big categories – with his US No.1 Someone You Loved.

EMI MD Clive Cawley praised the efforts of Capaldi and the US label team at Capitol.

“To get a Grammy nomination, they've done an amazing job,” he said. “All of it is with the support of an artist who is wanting to do the work – he’s made it all himself. It’s the critical nod and acclaim that surely everyone wants, to just be acknowledged for your craft – it’s a global message.”

As publisher, BMG will also take some credit for Capaldi’s success. The company represents Capaldi and Someone You Loved’s co-writers TMS.

On the recordings side, BMG has Grammys hopes for In The End by The Cranberries, which would be an emotional moment if they did win on the night. The Irish group’s final LP, following the sudden death of singer Dolores O'Riordan, is up for Best Rock Album.

“That's been a particularly special project,” said Alistair Norbury, UK president of repertoire and marketing. “That was a commercially successful project, but it was also about the way we handled it and the way the family were pleased and happy with [the campaign].

“The band has never had a Grammy nomination, and then they got one on this last ever album. It was very emotional for everybody and a huge tribute to [Dolores] and the other band members. So that's a really special nomination for what is a terrific record.”