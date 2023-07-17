Your site will load in 16 seconds
J Hus targets second No.1 album

Monday, Jul 17th 2023 at 6:00PM

J Hus could be on the way to his second No.1 album with his new record Beautiful And Brutal Yard. With 6,416 sales so far this week, the album has 5,624 sales from streams, 574 from physical sales and 218 from downloads. Sunday's streaming data is yet to be counted.

Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) sits at No.2 (4,676 sales) just ahead of Rita Ora’s You & I (4,580 sales), whilst Gerry Cinnamon’s Live At Hampden Park (3,626 ...

