Jack Harlow targets another week at No.1 with Lovin On Me

by
Wednesday, Nov 22nd 2023 at 6:00PM

Jack Harlow leads the way again in the singles chart this week with Lovin On Me, which has accumulated 29,696 sales so far. 

Following behind in second place is Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe’s Prada with 20,429 sales, whilst Tate McRae’s Greedy (19,421 sales), Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (17,718 sales) and Taylor Swift’s Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (15,117 sales) complete the Top 5. 

Meanwhile, Madness are targeting No.1 in the albums chart with Theatre Of The Absurd ...

