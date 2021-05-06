Jack Savoretti confirms details of first album for EMI

Jack Savoretti has announced details of his first album for EMI.

Europiana is released on June 25. The lead single, Who’s Hurting Who, features Nile Rodgers and is out now.

“Nile brings groove, glamour and chic that is everything that Europiana is,” said Savoretti. “’Europiana wouldn’t exist without Nile Rodgers!”

EMI will be looking to build on the success of Savoretti, both in the UK and internationally.

Jack Savoretti moved from BMG to the major following his first No.1 LP, Singing To Strangers, in 2019. The album has sales of 163,677, according to the Official Charts Company.

“Singing to Strangers was my first album that wasn’t all about me, which I loved,” said Savoretti. “Europiana pushes that further. There are more characters and bigger concepts. I’m looking out at the world, not inwards.”

Jack Savoretti has announced a 12-date UK tour next spring, including London’s Eventim Apollo. Tickets go on sale May 14.

The new album was conceived in between lockdowns at Savoretti’s Oxfordshire home. Cam Blackwood (George Ezra, London Grammar, Florence & The Machine) has produced the album, recorded late last year at Abbey Road with Savoretti’s longtime touring band.

John Oates plays guitar and sang backing vocals, from Nashville, on When You’re Lonely.

“Europiana isn’t a sound,” said Savoretti. “It’s references and inspirations and the emotions they evoke. It’s the music of my childhood summers, remade for today."