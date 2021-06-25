Jack Savroetti talks working with Nile Rodgers

Jack Savroetti says he managed to get a guest appearance from Nile Rodgers thanks to the Chic man's love of Europe.

The singer-songwriter who releases new album Europiana – featuring the guitarist on track Who’s Hurting Who – today (June 25) says the record was inspired by the weekly parties he held in lockdown.

“We were just getting dressed up and having a party every Friday night,” he told Music Week, for a feature in our June issue, “just me, my wife and kids. We started listening to all this music that I was listening to when I was a kid that my parents would listen to, all this kind of fun European summer good vibes.”

That fed into the concept behind Europiana, which chimed with New Yorker Rodgers, who branded Savroetti “a special artist”.

“He wrote the most wonderful email, just saying how he loves everything about the concept,” recalled Savoretti.

“He went passionate about it, about the first time he came to Europe and loved all the sounds, so he really got on board with all that. And he came in and smashed it. I was like, ‘if Nile Rodgers thinks this is OK, I’m going to town with it!’”.

