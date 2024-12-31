Jackie Hyde, Austin Daboh, Steve Lamacq & Jasmine Dotiwala recognised in New Year Honours

Jackie Hyde, Austin Daboh, Steve Lamacq and Jasmine Dotiwala have been recognised for their services to the music industry in the 2025 New Year Honours list, which highlights the achievements of extraordinary people across the UK.

Jackie Hyde, vice-president, artist and company relations, Sony Music, is awarded an MBE for services to the music industry. The honour comes in the same year that Hyde marks an astonishing 46 years of working at Sony Music.

In her storied career, Hyde has forged trusted relationships with iconic Sony Music stars including George Michael, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Celine Dion, Sade, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Bob Dylan and The Clash.

In addition to this, Hyde has spent years dedicated to charitable causes in the music sector. She is on the board for the annual Music Industry Trust Awards, which has raised more than £8million for Nordoff & Robbins, the UK’s leading music therapy charity, and The BRIT School in Croydon since its launch in 1992. Hyde also serves on the board for the Silver Clef charity lunch – an event that has raised more than £16 million for Nordoff & Robbins since its first event in the 1970s.

Speaking about the MBE, Hyde said: “Receiving this recognition feels overwhelming and I never thought an honour such as this would be given to me. When I joined CBS Records/Sony Music back in 1979 I couldn’t have imagined that I would be in the industry 45 years later or that I would receive an MBE. It’s been an incredible and very happy career in the business, which I am very proud to be a part of, and a privilege to have worked with such brilliant artists, who I so very much admire.”

Austin Daboh, executive vice president, Atlantic Records UK, is awarded an OBE for services to music.

A highly-respected former BBC Radio 1Xtra, Spotify and Apple Music exec, among his milestones were developing Apple’s Agenda playlist brand, and steering the Who We Be playlist and events brand at Spotify.

Daboh was formally unveiled as executive vice president of Atlantic Records UK in 2020. During his tenure, Daboh has played a key role at the revamped label, helping them go on to win Record Company Of The Year at the Music Week Awards 2022, and the A&R Award honour in 2023.

Steve Lamacq has been recognised with an MBE for services to broadcasting and to music venues.

The beloved DJ has been synonymous with championing new artists for decades on the airwaves at the BBC. His passion has extended beyond this, too. In 2023, Lamacq was appointed the new chair of LIVE and he continues to be an advocate for Independent Venue Week and the Music Venue Trust.

Earlier this year, Lamacq launched The Price Of Music, a new weekly podcast about the money behind the music business.

Jasmine Dotiwala, too, has been awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting, to music and to equality, diversity and inclusion.

As a multi-media reporter, producer and a D&I specialist, she has made waves everywhere from Netflix UK, Media Trust and Channel 4 News to MTV, Metro UK, Huffington Post and The Source.

Dotiwala’s arts and culture stories for Channel 4 News have included reports on Stormzy and mental health, TLC and Black Lives Matter, Matt Hancock and the grime music genre and exclusives with music names like J Hus, Charli XCX and more.

In 2020, Dotiwala moved into a role working with the Netflix UK Editorial & Publishing team.