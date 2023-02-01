Jake Shears signs to Mute for new solo album featuring Kylie Minogue

Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has signed to Mute for his new solo album.

Shears’ first release with the independent label is new single Too Much Music, released today (February 1).

The track is taken from the album Last Man Dancing, which will be released on June 2. It features special guests including Le Chev, Amber Martin, Big Freedia and Kylie Minogue, who appears on the track Voices.

Jake Shears is represented by Fascination Management.

According to the announcement, the album features a cameo from Jane Fonda and “some timeless words of wisdom from Iggy Pop”. Shears has described it as his “ultimate house party”.

"It’s my great pleasure to welcome Jake into the Mute family,” said founder Daniel Miller. “Working with him on set-up over the past few months has been inspiring. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new album, Last Man Dancing, and I’m looking forward to what is set to be an exciting campaign unfurling throughout 2023."

Ahead of the album release, Shears has signed to agency WME.

“Jake continues to shape our culture with his boundless talent and vision,” said Lucy Dickins, WME’s global head of contemporary music and touring. “We couldn’t be more excited to work him across our departments at WME.”

The solo campaign follows Shears’ recent deal with Warner Chappell.

“Jake is a brilliant songwriter and an amazing performer,” said Shani Gonzales, EVP, managing director of Warner Chappell Music UK and head of international A&R at publisher. “He’s written some timeless classics that still light up the dancefloor every time they’re played. And we’re so excited that fans are set to enjoy new music from Jake, starting with his single Too Much Music, which is an absolute banger! 2023 is going to be the Year of Jake Shears.”

Jake is a true artist, consistently brimming with ideas, concepts and pure talent Peter Loraine

Recorded between the US, Portugal and London - where Shears relocated from his New Orleans home during the pandemic - the project features production from the likes of Boys Noize (Kelis, Skrillex) and Vaughn Oliver (Lattos Big Energy).

Peter Loraine, CEO at Fascination Management, said: “From the minute Jake played us the tracks he had been working on, we knew immediately we had to be involved. We set about setting an A List team to surround Jake which wasn’t difficult, because everyone immediately said yes when we played them the record. We’re super excited to be working with Lucy and her brilliant team at WME, Shani Gonzales and Emily Foreman at Warner Chappell for his publishing, and of course Daniel Miller and the team at Mute, with whom we have shared many successful years together on Goldfrapp.

“Jake is a true artist, consistently brimming with ideas, concepts and pure talent. For Fascination Management, this is a long-term partnership and we are excited to bring our strategy to life across Jake’s various creative projects over the next few years”.

Fascination Management’s Adam Klein added: “Jake’s vision and craftsmanship, both musically and artistically, is second to none and it’s been a thrill working alongside him to bring this project to life. The moment Jake played us his new record, we knew this was the perfect project for Fascination. Too Much Music is only the beginning – Jake’s created a world-conquering pop album of the highest calibre with a wealth of potential singles to choose from.

“It’s been an absolute joy pulling together the music and creative for this campaign over the past year with our incredible partners. I’m excited for this week’s launch to kickstart our campaign, with top tier promo confirmed including BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room, an exciting festival plot for the summer and music we are all buzzing for the world to hear.”

Having already been confirmed for this year’s Mighty Hoopla, Shears will launch Last Man Dancing at three intimate UK headline shows, including London’s Village Underground on release day.

PHOTO: Damon Baker