Jamal Edwards to be posthumously honoured with Music Industry Trusts Award

Jamal Edwards MBE (August 24, 1990 – February 20, 2022) is to be honoured with this year’s prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS).

The posthumous award is in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the music industry as a music entrepreneur, DJ and founder of the multifaceted music platform SB.TV.

The award will be presented to Jamal Edwards’ family on Monday, November 7 at a gala ceremony in The Great Room, Grosvenor House Hotel, held in aid of the BRIT Trust, Nordoff Robbins and The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, the charity set up by his family in 2022 to honour his memory and continue Jamal’s incredible legacy. The Trust will target three key interrelated areas: combatting homelessness; supporting people with mental health issues; and providing young people with essential life skills.

Jamal Edwards joins the ranks of previous recipients including Pete Tong, Annie Lennox, Kylie Minogue, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Emma Banks, Rob Stringer, Sir Lucian Grainge, Ahmet Ertegun, Michael Eavis and Roger Daltrey.

Brenda Edwards, Jamal’s mother, said: "It is very humbling for the family to be accepting this award on behalf of our beloved Jamal and we are delighted to have the MITS highlight the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust alongside The BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins. We know that Jamal will be looking down on us on November 7 - busting with pride that his absolute love of the music industry and giving back to the less fortunate in society has been recognised in this way. Thank you MITS!"

Ed Sheeran said: “Jamal changed my life. He played such a huge part in shaping the trajectory of my career as well, but I would not be where I am now without him. Jamal’s sharp knowledge, unwavering optimism and willingness to help others whatever the cost meant he changed the lives and careers of so many, not just people in music, and there’s no-one more deserving of a MITS Award recognising his place in this industry.”

Co-chair of the MITS Award committee, Toby Leighton-Pope, added: “Jamal Edwards changed the face of the music industry in his 31 years - his achievements could be on par with someone 60 years into the business. His influence on the music scene as it is today should never be underestimated, just look at some of the UK’s biggest artists, tours and hits today, and Jamal will have played a part in some way. That’s why he is so deserving of this year's MITS Award.

“Myself, Dan and the MITS Committee would like to thank the Edwards family for their gracious involvement in the MITS this year. We will celebrate Jamal’s incredible legacy at the ceremony in November and continue to raise funds for the MITs charities The BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins. This year, we will also be donating funds for The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.”

Co-chair of the MITS Award committee, Dan Chalmers, said: “Jamal Edwards was a visionary. He saw a brilliantly creative way to promote new music on a platform and he went for it. When he founded SB.TV over 15 years ago, he was ahead of his time and he forced open the doors into the industry for the talented artists that deserved to be seen. Jamal helped to launch the careers of some of the UK’s best artists and it’s a testament to him that SB.TV’s YouTube channel now has 1.23 million subscribers and still continues to grow. Myself, Toby and the MITS Committee are humbled to award this year's MITS to Jamal this November and thank his family for their involvement."

This is the first MITS Award to be given posthumously, with Jamal Edwards also being the youngest recipient of the award.

Click here for our obituary of Jamal Edwards and here for industry and family tributes.

The MITS Award supports two important charities, the BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins, and is sponsored by PPL, SJM Concerts, Spotify, Voly Music and YouTube.