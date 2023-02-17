James Arthur's streaming smash Say You Won't Let Go certified with Diamond status

James Arthur’s 2016 single Say You Won't Let Go has become his first RIAA Diamond Single with 10 million certified units.

The lead single from James Arthur’s second album, Back To The Edge, was originally released by Columbia Germany to DSPs on September 9, 2016. The track spent three weeks on top of the UK singles chart while peaking at No.1 in Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland.

The song became Arthur's breakthrough hit in the US, reaching No.11 on the Hot 100.

Back From The Edge was released on October 28, 2016 and entered the UK albums chart at No.1. Say You Won't Let Go was officially the UK's most streamed song in 2016 and has gone on to amass 2.2 billion Spotify streams, while the song's official video has achieved 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

The RIAA recently recognised just 100 Diamond Single certifications in the programme's history.

"I'm truly honoured to be amongst a few artists ever to reach this milestone," said James Arthur. "To think I'm a lad from Redcar in the north east of England and a little song I wrote has been heard by so many people in America is extraordinary and I am beyond grateful for the love I've been shown in the US."

Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, Sony Music Entertainment's catalogue division, presented James Arthur with a plaque commemorating his first RIAA Diamond Single certification.

James Arthur is currently in the studio working on new material for release in 2023.