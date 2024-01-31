James Arthur is targeting No.1 in the albums chart with his new album Bitter Sweet Love, which has accumulated 14,514 sales so far this week. The record has 11,640 sales from its physical release, whilst streams account for 1,487 units and downloads account for 1,387.

The Smile sit in second place with Wall Of Eyes, which has 10,794 sales so far, whilst The Reytons’ Ballad Of A Bystander (10,780 sales), Tom Odell’s Black Friday (7,527 sales) and Noah Kahan’s Stick ...