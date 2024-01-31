Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

James Arthur targets No.1 with Bitter Sweet Love

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jan 31st 2024 at 6:00PM

James Arthur is targeting No.1 in the albums chart with his new album Bitter Sweet Love, which has accumulated 14,514 sales so far this week. The record has 11,640 sales from its physical release, whilst streams account for 1,487 units and downloads account for 1,387. 

The Smile sit in second place with Wall Of Eyes, which has 10,794 sales so far, whilst The Reytons’ Ballad Of A Bystander (10,780 sales), Tom Odell’s Black Friday (7,527 sales) and Noah Kahan’s Stick ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024