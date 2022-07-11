The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and James Bay's Leap has taken a narrow lead in the albums race.

The former Music Week cover star's third album has clocked up 4,735 sales so far (4,057 from physical), putting it narrowly ahead of Harry Styles' Harry's House (4,466 sales), which holds at No.2. Ed Sheeran's = is in third (3,649 sales), while last week's No.1 – Paolo Nutini's Last Night In The Bittersweet (3,257 sales) – ...