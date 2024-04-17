James could be on the way to No.1 in the albums chart with Yummy, which has accumulated 15,897 sales so far this week. Boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 14,348 units, the record has 1,197 sales from downloads and 352 from streams.

Mark Knopfler sits at No.2 with One Deep River (13,219 sales) ahead of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter (11,286 sales), whilst Kris Barras Band’s Halo Effect (8,874 sales) and Linkin Park’s Papercuts – Singles Collection 2000-2023 (8,514 sales) ...