Jamie Oborne says The 1975 and Brian Eno are 'exchanging ideas'

The 1975’s manager Jamie Oborne has revealed what happened when the band’s singer Matthew Healy and drummer George Daniel went to meet Brian Eno.

Speaking to Music Week for our recent The 1975 cover story, the Dirty Hit founder said that Eno is “keen to exchange ideas” with the band.

“What an incredible human, gracious, accommodating, he made us feel so welcome,” said Oborne. “We went to his little workspace, studio, library and we’ve emailed a couple of times since. He’s a massive influence on the band and he’s keen to exchange ideas with them.”

While he stopped short of confirming a collaboration, Oborne said it was “beautiful” to see Healy and Daniel “talking with one of their heroes”.

“We just had an amazing afternoon, we would have happily stayed for another hour or so, but we felt we didn’t want to become those annoying people who wouldn’t leave!” said Oborne. “We were chatting, talking about art and culture, the world and the pandemic.”

Last week, we ran a series of stories on The 1975’s two-album campaign, which culminates with the release of Notes On A Conditional Form on May 22. On Friday, they scored their highest charting single yet, as If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know) hit No.14 with 27,006 sales in its first week. The song has 6,306,075 streams on Spotify to date.

We revealed The 1975’s plans for a “violent” fifth album, which Healy and Daniel are working on in lockdown, and Healy told us he’s working on further collaborations, too.

Newsflash! @the1975 are making a 5th album + unreleased Drive Like I Do is coming + @Truman_Black is planning some secret collaborations: https://t.co/mF6cnDod7b #The1975 pic.twitter.com/nsRmWtAwVp — Music Week (@MusicWeek) April 29, 2020

Oborne shed further light on The 1975’s plans now that their fourth album is complete.

“George has been producing a couple of things for Dirty Hit and Matthew’s been writing some music with another artist,” he said. “We have a bunch of creative things we want to do with artists on the label that everyone’s really excited about.”

Oborne said that, even though touring plans are on ice for The 1975, they’re still likely to be very busy.

“Even though we’re not touring this year anymore, we are going to be doing loads of things, being very productive making music with other artists which is something George is most excited about, producing other artists,” said the manager.

“He’s looking forward to that and has already started. Later in the summer he’s going to be making a new Japanese House album, they’re amazing friends, so it’ll be two friends making music.”

