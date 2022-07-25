Your site will load in 16 seconds
Jamie T surges ahead in albums race

by Lucy Thraves
Monday, Jul 25th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Jamie T's The Theory Of Whatever shoots to the top of the albums chart. 

The fifth studio album from the indie-rock wordsmith is pulling away on sales of 15,163 – 14,146 of those from physical copies. Its nearest competition is another new entry, Jack White's Entering Heaven Alive, which trails some way behind on 4,132 sales. Two mainstays of the albums chart – Harry Styles' Harry's House and Ed Sheeran's ...

