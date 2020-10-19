Your site will load in 16 seconds
Jamie Webster secures No.1 in inaugural Official Folk Albums Chart

October 19th 2020 at 9:24AM
Jamie Webster has taken the No.1 spot in the very first Official Folk Albums Chart compiled by the Official Charts Company

Hosted by BBC Radio 2’s Folk Show presenter, Mark Radcliffe, the event was livestreamed from Home in Manchester in front of a small audience. Interviews, live performances and a special announcement ran alongside a rundown of the Top 40 bestselling and most streamed folk albums. 

Jamie Webster’s We Get By (Modern Sky) hit number one in the Folk Albums Chart just weeks after reaching No. 6 in the main Official Albums Chart. It has sales to date of 9,763. 

Laura Marling made No.2 in the folk albums chart with

Folk artist Shirley Collins spoke to Radcliffe about the release of her album Hearts Ease, which debuted at No.8 on the folk albums chart. 

“We all want to be recognised and acknowledged and [this chart] brings us closer to the mainstream as well,” she said. “I think it’s a great idea!”

Matthew Bannister, host of the award-winning Folk on Foot podcast, announced that it is to launch an Official Folk Albums Chart Show. It will be premiered on Folk on Foot’s YouTube Channel and podcast feed coinciding with the publication of the chart on the first Monday of each month.

As well as a run-down of the Top 40, it will spotlight new entries and include music, videos, live performances and interviews.

The first monthly chart, covering the period 24 August – 22 September, is below. The full chart is available here

Position

  

Title

  

Artist

  

1

  

We Get By

  

Jamie Webster

  

2

  

Song For Our Daughter

  

Laura Marling

  

3

  

Hand Me Down

  

Kate Rusby

  

4

  

Peace

  

Levellers

  

5

  

Hold Fast

  

Stick In The Wheel

  

6

  

Wrackline

  

Fay Hield

  

7

  

Boss

  

Jamie Webster

  

8

  

Heart’s Ease

  

Shirley Collins

  

9

  

A Pilgrim’s Tale

  

Seth Lakeman

  

10

  

The Lost Words – Spell Songs

  

Lost Words

  

11

  

Prosperous

  

Christy Moore

  

12

  

The Holly Kaleidoscope

  

Davy Graham

  

13

  

Feeding Seahorses By Hand

  

Billie Marten

  

14

  

Steer By The Stars

  

Skipinnish

  

15

  

The Place You Call Home

  

Liam McGrandles

  

16

  

Cures What Ails Ya

  

Longest Johns

  

17

  

Philosophers Poets & Kings

  

Kate Rusby

  

18

  

Into The Depths Of Hell

  

Joshua Burnside

  

19

  

The Livelong Day

  

Lankum

  

20

  

Old Wow

  

Sam Lee

  

 

