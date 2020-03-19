Japanese band Arashi beat Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish and The Beatles to biggest global album of 2019

Japanese band Arashi have pulled off something of a surprise by claiming the biggest album of 2019 according to the IFPI.

The five-piece, formed in 1999, have the biggest record of last year thanks to 20th anniversary completion 5x20 All the Best!! 1999-2019.

“Arashi are an iconic Japanese band that have built a huge and very dedicated fanbase across Asia throughout their twenty-year music career," said Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI. "We would like to congratulate the artists on winning this award which is testament to their incredibly strong catalogue and career longevity.”

Taylor Swift’s Lover was the second biggest global album of 2019, while Map Of The Would: Persona from BTS took third place.

Though released 50 years ago, The Beatles final album Abbey Road just made the Top 10 thanks in part to a reissue campaign. Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody was No.6, presumably benefiting from band biopic We Will Rock You.

The Top 10 global albums of 2019 were:

1. Arashi - 5x20 All the BEST!! 1999-2019 (3.3m global units)

2. Taylor Swift – Lover (3.2m)

3. BTS – Map Of The Soul: Persona (2.5)

4. Lady Gaga – A Star is Born OST (1.2)

5. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep... (1.2m)

6. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (1.2m)

7. Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project (1.1m)

8. Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next (1m)

9. Rammstein – Rammstein (0.9m)

10. The Beatles – Abbey Road (0.8m)

Last week the IFPI named Billie Eilish's Bad Guy has been named the biggest global single of 2019.

