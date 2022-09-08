Jazz FM Awards 2022 nominees revealed

Jazz FM has announced the nominees for the Jazz FM Awards 2022, presented in association with PPL and PRS For Music.

This year’s nominees include the pianist, composer and producer Robert Glasper, vocalists Mavis Staples and Levon Helm, drummer and co-founder of the Roots Questlove, musician and producer Trombone Shorty, US singer Lady Blackbird, and soul veteran Omar.

Up-and-coming artists to have been nominated include Blue Lab Beats, Kokoroko, Chelsea Carmichael, Mica Millar, Emma-Jean Thackray, Georgia Cécile, Emma Rawicz, and Fergus McCreadie.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Shoreditch Town Hall on October 20, 2022

Since launching in 2013, the Jazz FM Awards has have honoured the likes of Tony Bennett, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Norah Jones, Dame Cleo Laine and Georgie Fame.

Nick Pitts, content director at Jazz FM, said: “I’d like to say a huge congratulations to all of the artists nominated for awards this year. The scene both in the UK and abroad continues to thrive, and competition for nominations is as fierce as ever so all of those we’ve included on the list are special talents who continue to push the boundaries and create incredible music.”

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer, PPL, said: “We are proud to once again be co-headline sponsors for the Jazz FM Awards alongside PRS For Music. Each year the Awards showcase the great depth of talent that the jazz genre has in the UK, celebrating not just established artists but also showcasing those whose careers are just beginning. It also recognises the important work of Jazz FM in providing a platform for these artists and for supporting their work. Congratulations to all those shortlisted and we look forward to celebrating their work in October.”

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS For Music, added: “PRS For Music is proud to be the co-headline sponsor of the Jazz FM Awards, alongside PPL. It's incredible to see the exceptional, daring and distinctive music being created by the UK's finest Jazz, Soul and Blues songwriters and musicians. Congratulations to this year's nominees, we look forward to celebrating with you!”

Public voting is open now at www.jazzfmawards.com and via Alexa and will close on September 26 at 6pm.