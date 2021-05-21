Jesy Nelson signs solo deal with Polydor

Polydor Records have signed Jesy Nelson on a solo record deal.

The former Little Mix member is currently in the studio working on a record expected for later this year.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that I will be signing to Polydor Records," Nelson announced.

"I cannot wait for you to hear what I’ve been working on and to start this new chapter with the Universal Music team."

Welcoming the new signing, Ben Mortimer, co-president of Polydor, praised Nelson's artistic evolution.

“As soon as I met Jesy I knew Polydor had to become her label partner," he declared. "She’s developed the sound for her next music beautifully. It’s true to her. And she has an authentic vision about what this next stage of her already incredible career should be. There’s a huge appetite for what music she comes with now, and a huge platform to launch it from. I’m proud she’s chosen Polydor to be her new home.”

Fellow co-president of Polydor, Tom March added his welcome.

"Jesy Nelson is an incredible artist and I'm delighted she's chosen Polydor for the next phase of her extraordinary career," he said. "I have enormous respect for Jesy and the way she's able to communicate and connect with her fans globally. She is hard-working, talented and the music is sounding incredible. We're excited to be working with her and her brilliant team at YMU."

Nelson signed a global deal management firm YMU in March after leaving Little Mix in 2020.

Earlier this year, Polydor announced the signing of Holly Humberstone.