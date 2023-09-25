Jewel John named as sixth Richard Antwi Scholarship student

The Richard Antwi Scholarship has named Jewel John as its sixth scholar.

John will be awarded a full scholarship for a place on University of Westminster’s Music Business Management MA course, commencing later this month.

There will also be an additional new London Living Wage Stipend, through funding from Universal Music UK, Universal Publishing UK, Sony Music UK and Sony Music Publishing UK, to cover the higher current cost of living and studying in London. The bursary and stipend totals £22,000, plus mentorship and assistance with work placement that will be aligned with the scholar’s professional focus and aspirations.

John who recently earned a BA in Music Business & Arts Management. She is the co-founder of live music events company Soul & the City, which is a platform to develop and showcase young creatives and up-and-coming talent, whilst building a community of like-minded individuals and music professionals.

Phillip Antwi said: “Huge congratulations to Jewel John, my family and I welcome her into our growing community of scholars. After a competitive call for applications, we couldn’t be more delighted to award the hugely deserving Jewel as this year’s scholar. The Scholarship allows us to honour and continue Richard’s vision and values by contributing to a more equitable industry for exceptional young talent from underrepresented backgrounds.

“Major thanks to all our generous funders who enabled the additional London Living Wage stipend, which was hugely needed in the current socio-economic climate. Seven years on since my dear brother Richard’s passing, it is wonderful and humbling to be part of his legacy and make a difference to aspiring young music business leaders through the Scholarship. Richard would have undoubtedly been very proud to see the impact on young careers the Scholarship has had.”

Jewel John said: "Receiving the Richard Antwi Scholarship is such an honour and blessing. The access to the course, plus professional mentorship and the opportunity to build relationships along the way is an absolute game changer in the pursuit of my career. I am so excited and looking forward to starting this journey! I aspire to create opportunities for my community and young emerging artists. This will be a huge push in that direction."

Now in its fifth year, the Richard Antwi Scholarship is an annual award that has established itself as a trusted progression pathway into professional careers for young, aspiring music industry executives from underrepresented communities.

The Music Business Management MA course acts as a bridge between academic study, research and the professional world of music business.

The scholarship was created in 2016, following the passing of hugely respected industry lawyer, manager and entrepreneur Richard Antwi, who had contributed to the Music Business Management MA course on numerous occasions as guest lecturer.