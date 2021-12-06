The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and JLS are back in the chart for the first time since 2013 with a studio album.

The group’s fifth album, 2.0, has 20,134 sales so far, derived from 19,208 physical sales, as well as 576 from downloads and 350 from streams. It's their first album since Evolution in 2012. JLS' 2013 release Goodbye - Greatest Hits made a Top 75 appearance last year following the announcement of their reunion.

