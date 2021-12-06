Your site will load in 16 seconds
JLS return to the charts with their first album since 2012

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Dec 6th 2021 at 6:01PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and JLS are back in the chart for the first time since 2013 with a studio album. 

The group’s fifth album, 2.0, has 20,134 sales so far, derived from 19,208 physical sales, as well as 576 from downloads and 350 from streams. It's their first album since Evolution in 2012. JLS' 2013 release Goodbye - Greatest Hits made a Top 75 appearance last year following the announcement of their reunion.

