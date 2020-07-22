Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Joel Corry & MNEK aim for No.1 with Head & Heart

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Jul 22nd 2020 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Joel Corry & MNEK could be heading to No.1 in the singles chart.

The pair’s collaborative single Head & Heart has 39,026 sales for the week so far and is ahead of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), which has 38,742. DaBaby’s Rockstar (30,594 sales), Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me (25,429 sales) and Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar (21,055 sales) complete the Top ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020