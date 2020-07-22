The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Joel Corry & MNEK could be heading to No.1 in the singles chart.

The pair’s collaborative single Head & Heart has 39,026 sales for the week so far and is ahead of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), which has 38,742. DaBaby’s Rockstar (30,594 sales), Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me (25,429 sales) and Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar (21,055 sales) complete the Top ...