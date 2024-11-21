Johnny Marr partners with Epidemic Sound to mentor next generation of artists

Epidemic Sound has announced a new partnership with Johnny Marr, where the acclaimed guitarist, songwriter and producer will be mentoring three emerging Epidemic Sound artists.

Through the mentorship programme, Marr – renowned for his guitar work in The Smiths, Modest Mouse and The Cribs, as well as his composition for film, numerous collaborations and a celebrated solo career – will be providing guidance to each artist on career development, artistic growth and release strategies. The mentorship will also be focusing on diversifying each artist's approach, such as exploring opportunities in sync licensing, collaborations, social media and commercial releases.

The three artists selected for the program are: Sweden-based guitarist Rebecca Mardal, Swedish composer and multi-instrumentalist Christoffer Moe Ditlevsen and singer-songwriter Kylie Dailey.

“I’ve always been interested in new talent and try to be of help if I can with emerging artists finding their unique voice,” said Marr. “Epidemic Sound is a new kind of music company with its innovative platform opening up ways for emerging musicians to make a living, while distributing their work at scale to today’s online audience of viewers, fans and listeners. In today’s challenging music environment, it’s crucial for artists to develop a diverse skill set and I’m excited to work with some talented individuals to help them navigate the industry while staying true to their vision.”

John Cleary, Epidemic Sound’s director of global music recruitment, commented: “Johnny Marr’s extraordinary career and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect mentor for our artists. His insights will be invaluable in helping them develop the broad skill set needed to thrive in today’s music industry. We’re thrilled to have him on board and can’t wait to see the impact of this collaboration for our artists.”