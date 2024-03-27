Jordan Rakei becomes first ever artist in residence at Abbey Road Studios

Jordan Rakei has become the first ever artist in residence at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

The role is the first in a series of new ‘in residence’ appointments, designed to build Abbey Road’s wider community. Rakei will have access to the entire building, including Studios Two and Three, the Abbey Road gear, microphones and instruments and a dedicated writing room.

Rakei will be participating in some of Abbey Road’s outreach programmes and content series which include the Lock-In filmed studio collaborations and writing camps, alongside the studio's educational and mentoring festivals Equalise and Amplify. He will also be part of the consultation and testing process for Abbey Road’s innovation work across Audiomovers and their music tech incubator programme, Abbey Road Red.

The New Zealand-born, Australia-raised Grammy-nominated artist is set to release his fifth studio album and first record on Decca, The Loop, on May 10.

“I'm incredibly honoured to hold the artist in residence position at Abbey Road Studios, a journey that began with me making music in my bedroom at the age of 11,” said Rakei. “Throughout my career, I've always been drawn to the creative process and have always considered myself more of a studio hermit, so being granted this residency feels like the ultimate validation of my passion and dedication to music.

“I aim to make the most of this opportunity by providing a platform for artists who wouldn't otherwise have the chance to work in a studio like Abbey Road. Having experienced the early days of my career in a similar setting, I understand the value of being able to use a place like this as an instrument and I want to support others who may be starting their musical journey, fostering an environment where their creativity can flourish without constraint.

“I envision the studio as a vibrant hub for collaboration with the bubbling global music scene – where artists from diverse backgrounds and genres can come together, with me, to create freely, without the pressure of expectations. This residency is not just about creating music, it's about building a community and celebrating the joy of artistic expression. I want to embrace making music for fun again!”

Sally Davies, managing director of Abbey Road commented: “This is a significant moment for Abbey Road Studios as we introduce our Artist in Residence programme, a new chapter that underscores our commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within the music industry. We are thrilled to welcome Jordan Rakei as our first ever artist in this role. Jordan’s exceptional talent and unique approach to music embodies the spirit of innovation that Abbey Road Studios has always championed. I’m excited to see how this role unfolds, enhancing the creative legacy of Abbey Road Studios and setting new benchmarks for musical innovation and collaboration for years to come.”

Mark Robertson, head of brand & communications at Abbey Road added: “As fans of Jordan’s music, we’ve been closely following his ascent over the last eight years, so it’s a real joy to be able to welcome him to our home with this new role. As we embark on a new chapter in the Abbey Road story, there couldn’t be a better artist to help open our doors, combining our shared values and ambitions alongside a commitment to supporting the next generation.”