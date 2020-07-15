The latest Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Juice Wrld has overtaken The Streets in the race for the albums summit.

The late US rapper's posthumously released LP Legends Never Die leads The Streets' None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life by 14,042 copies to 12,324.

DMA's are straight in at No.3 with The Glow (9,539 sales), with the Top 5 completed by Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon (No.4, 6,819 sales) ...