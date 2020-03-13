Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Julia Bardo makes a splash across Europe with I Wanna Feel Your Love

March 13th 2020 at 12:00PM
Julia Bardo makes a splash across Europe with I Wanna Feel Your Love

Julia Bardo has broken into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with I Wanna Feel Your Love. The Manchester-based artist moves 25-15 with the song, which features on her new EP, Phase.

Tom Gregory remains on top with Fingertips, with Nea’s Some Say at No.2 and Fontaines DC at No.3 with Liberty Belle. Freya Ridings’ Castles is at No.4, and there’s a return to the Top 5 for James Hype’s perennial More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh). 

Angèle’s Ta Reine is the week’s only new entry, landing at No.18 in its 40th week in the chart.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 9 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
2 3 23 Nea Some Say SE
3 2 17 Fontaines D.C. Liberty Belle IE
4 4 41 Freya Ridings Castles GB
5 19 115 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
6 5 18 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
7 6 39 LUM!X Monster AT
8 16 8 Sea Girls Ready For More GB
9 21 10 Freya Ridings Love Is Fire GB
10 7 37 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
11 18 7 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
12 9 4 Number Red Flag GB
13 27 2 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
14 13 7 Victor Leksell Svag SE
15 25 5 Julia Bardo I Wanna Feel Love IT
16 14 7 Ilira Royalty DE
17 22 17 Goldstone All I Know FR
18 0 40 AngÃ¨le Ta Reine BE
19 8 8 Inhaler We Have To Move On IE
20 15 5 Pongo UWA PT
author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020