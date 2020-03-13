Julia Bardo makes a splash across Europe with I Wanna Feel Your Love

Julia Bardo has broken into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with I Wanna Feel Your Love. The Manchester-based artist moves 25-15 with the song, which features on her new EP, Phase.

Tom Gregory remains on top with Fingertips, with Nea’s Some Say at No.2 and Fontaines DC at No.3 with Liberty Belle. Freya Ridings’ Castles is at No.4, and there’s a return to the Top 5 for James Hype’s perennial More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh).

Angèle’s Ta Reine is the week’s only new entry, landing at No.18 in its 40th week in the chart.

