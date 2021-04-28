The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Lil Nas X is sitting pretty at the top of the singles chart.

With 36,287 sales for the week so far, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) is looking set for a fifth week at No.1. A total of 3,302,247 premium audio streams so far forms the bulk of this week’s tally, with 648,859 ad-funded streams and 812,335 video streams. In total since its release, the song has 231,400 sales, ...