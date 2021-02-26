Justin Bieber to release sixth album Justice in March

Justin Bieber will release a new album called Justice on March 19.

The singer's sixth studio record will include singles Holy featuring Chance The Rapper, Lonely with guest artist Benny Blanco, and Anyone.

In the UK, Holy peaked at No.7 and has 397,442 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company. Lonely has 200,878, while this year's No.4 hit Anyone is on 182,371. The three tracks have accumulated more that two billion worldwide streams.

Bieber's most recent album, 2020's Changes, peaked at No.1 and has 71,824 sales to date.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing - and justice - for humanity,” said Bieber in a statement. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone."

He added: "Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Justice is being released by RBMG/Def Jam Recordings.

Earlier this month, Bieber staged a Valentine's Day livestream, the first ever live concert held on TikTok.