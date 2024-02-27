K-pop stars Seventeen win IFPI Global Album Award for 2023

IFPI has named K-pop group Seventeen’s FML as the winners of the organisation’s Global Album Award for 2023.

The IFPI Global Album Award is calculated according to an album’s worldwide sales across streaming, download and physical music formats during the calendar year. The award is presented to the artist whose album finishes at No.1 in the IFPI Global Album Chart (see below).

Seventeen have topped the 2023 chart, with FML winning the group their first ever IFPI Global Charts Award. The album, released in April 2023, was the most pre-ordered in K-Pop history and debuted at No.1 in South Korea as well as reaching No.1 in Japan and charting in the Top 5 in France and the US. The group also saw their follow-up album, Seventeenth Heaven (released in October), reach No.8 in the IFPI Global Album Chart.

South Korean acts accounted for five of the Top 10 albums in the IFPI Global Album Chart, representing the best ever performance for K-Pop in the IFPI rankings. Stray Kids also saw two albums reach the Top 10, NCT Dream made their first appearance and there were also debut appearances for K-Pop acts Zerobaseone and IVE. Following huge global success with BTS, Jung Kook made his first solo appearance on the IFPI Global Album Chart with his album Golden reaching No.14.

Taylor Swift, IFPI’s Global Recording Artist of the Year, has two albums in the Top 10 – Midnights (No.4, a second consecutive year in the Top 5) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at No.5 following its release in October 2023.

North American acts took the remainder of places in the Top 10, and overall took five spots in the full Top 20. Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time charted at No.3, while SZA (No,7, SOS) and Travis Scott (No.10, Utopia) both made their first appearances in the IFPI Global Album Chart.

There are no UK artists in the IFPI Global Album Chart Top 20 for 2023. Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran made the Top 10 last year.

Lewis Morrison, director of global charts & certifications at IFPI, said: “We are delighted to present this year’s IFPI Global Album Award to Seventeen, following the incredible performance of FML across the world. The global appeal of K-Pop continues to extend and S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Migyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino continue to push the boundaries with their concepts, performances and talent. FML and Seventeenth Heaven were both huge hits across continents and our congratulations go to the group, their team and of course Carats all over the world!

“Mirroring the other IFPI Global Charts released in the past week, the rankings provide an insight into the dynamic nature of recorded music today, with artists – and their record labels – finding success across genres and geographies, and by leveraging both streaming and physical formats to delight their fans.”

PHOTO: HYBE