Kamal, Shygirl, Alika & more for PPL Momentum Music Fund

Kamal, Shygirl, Alika and Bdrmm are among the acts to have been selected for the latest round of the PPL Momentum Music Fund.

PRS Foundation, PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland and Spotify are all partners on the project, which also welcomes Elanor Moss, Jordan Mackampa, Mandy, Indiana and Pupil Slicer to the new intake.

The PPL Momentum Music Fund offers support across recording, touring, marketing and promotion and is aimed at helping artists take the next step in their careers and offers grants of between £5-10,000.

Elanor Moss said: “The PPL Momentum Music Fund has come at what feels like such a pivotal point in my career; I'm so excited for the opportunities this fund has opened!”

Kwame Safo, grants & programmes manager (industry funds) at PRS Foundation said: “Huge congratulations to this latest round of excellent artists receiving our PPL Momentum Music Fund. As we approach a decade since the fund’s launch these artists join an incredible alumni of talent that have benefitted from this targeted and timely support enabling them to get to the next stage of their careers. We look forward to seeing the impact of this support over the coming months.”

Kate Reilly, PPL’s chief membership and people officer, said: “The PPL Momentum Music Fund continues to prove that there is no shortage of talented musicians and performers across the UK, with eight further acts receiving funding to record, market and take their music on tour. Every day, PPL hears about new music, receives new recordings and welcomes new members whose careers we are excited to support, and these latest recipients are no exception. Congratulations to them all - what a brilliant way to start the year!"

PPL became headline sponsors of the Momentum Music Fund in February 2020 and has helped more than 55 acts since then. The next deadline for applications is March 6.

Kamal features in Music Week’s On The Radar 2023 Special and is interviewed in our current issue. Subscribers can read the interview online here.