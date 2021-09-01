The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Kanye West has taken the lead in the albums race.

Donda has 10,288 sales so far, with a majority of 8,850 derived from streams and 1,438 from downloads. The record is not available physically, and sales are set to surge further still with Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted. West has overtaken Churches, who are at No.2 with Screen Violence (7,433 sales). Maisie Peters’ You Signed Up For This ...