Kasabian are leading the albums chart this week with their eighth studio album Happenings, which follows their 2022 No.1 record The Alchemist’s Euphoria. With 9,850 total sales so far this week, Happenings is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 8,934 units, whilst streams account for 477 and downloads make up 389.

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is following behind with 4,072 sales, whilst Billie Eilish sits at No.3 with Hit Me Hard And Soft (3,050 sales). ...