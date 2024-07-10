Kasabian are getting closer to No.1 this week with their new record Happenings, which has accumulated 15,977 sales so far. With 14,735 sales from its physical release, the album has 791 sales from streams and 451 from downloads.

Taylor Swift sits in second place with The Tortured Poets Department (7,382 sales), whilst Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft (5,603 sales), Charli XCX’s Brat (4,777 sales) and Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess (4,282 sales) round ...