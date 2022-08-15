The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Kasabian's The Alchemist's Euphoria has shot to the top of the albums chart.

The band's seventh album enters the chart on consumption of 19,055 units, the majority (18,009) from physical sales. Trailing in its wake is Pale Waves' new release Unwanted (4,839 sales), while in third is last week's No.1, Beyoncé's Renaissance (2,913 sales). Harry Styles' Harry's House (2,904 sales) is at No.4, while Ed Sheeran's ...