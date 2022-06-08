The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Kate Bush is heading for a strong finish in the singles chart.

Thanks to its spot in Stranger Things, Bush’s 1985 classic has 26,735 sales and is at No.2, close behind Harry Styles’ As It Was, which has 33,374 sales in top spot. Bush’s hit has 687,955 post-1994 sales in total. At No.3 is Cat Burns’ Go (21,112 sales), followed by Lizzo’s About Damn Time (20,552 sales) and Sam Ryder’s ...