Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill set for No.1 after ACR reset

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Jun 15th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill is pulling ahead in the singles race, a resurgence brought about by the track's use in Netflix's Stranger Things.

Following a reset to the OCC's ACR rule, the 1985 hit is looking on course to claim a No.1 – 37 years after it peaked at No.3. It has clocked up 46,010 sales this week, derived from 3,637 downloads and 42,373 streams. In total, the track ...

