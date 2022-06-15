The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill is pulling ahead in the singles race, a resurgence brought about by the track's use in Netflix's Stranger Things.
Following a reset to the OCC's ACR rule, the 1985 hit is looking on course to claim a No.1 – 37 years after it peaked at No.3. It has clocked up 46,010 sales this week, derived from 3,637 downloads and 42,373 streams. In total, the track ...
