Kendrick Lamar has moved to top spot in the albums chart this week and could be on the way to No.1 with his new album GNX, which has accumulated 15,872 sales so far. The record has 15,038 sales from streams and 834 are derived from downloads.

Michael Kiwanuka has moved to second place with Small Changes, which has 14,751 sales ahead of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet (7,910 sales). Linkin Park’s From Zero (5,534 sales) and Ed Sheeran’s Tour Collection ...