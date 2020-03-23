Your site will load in 16 seconds
March 23rd 2020 at 12:32PM
Kenny Rogers dies aged 81, Dolly Parton & Emily Eavis lead tributes

Dolly Parton led tributes to Kenny Rogers over the weekend after the country musician passed away aged 81. 

Rogers’ family said that he "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes". They will hold a private service with a public celebration set for after restrictions around coronavirus are lifted.

The singer won Grammys for Male Country Vocal Performance in 1978 and 1980 and was the winner in the Country Collaboration With Vocals Category in 1988.

According to Official Charts Company data, Rogers’ biggest selling UK single is The Gambler, which reached No.22 and has 531,789 sales to date. His Daytime Friends – Very Best Of collection has 158,102 sales.

Rogers other hits include Lady, Lucille and She Believes In Me. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame and won six CMA Awards, including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.

In a video posted on Twitter, Parton said, “Above all the music and success, I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend”.

Rogers collaborated with Parton on the classic Islands In The Stream single, which has 677,997 UK sales to date and 111,788,727 streams on Spotify. The track is in line to return to the charts this week.

Farewell dear Kenny

Rest In Peace Kenny Rogers. We loved you. #kennyrogers #sweetmusicman

